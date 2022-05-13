Kerry Greens call for solar power generation legislation to be progressed urgently

Green Party representatives in Kerry are calling for legislation that would allow farmers to generate solar energy to be progressed urgently.

The microgeneration scheme encourages people to sell power from solar panels back to the national grid from July, the Green Party says there are huge potential for farmers in the scheme.

Party representative for the Tralee area, Anluan Dunne, says planning laws that restrict the use of solar panels on farms, schools and community buildings need to be urgently overhauled, as they have all but stopped development.

The Green Party introduced a bill to the Seanad last year which would allow planning exemptions for developments of this kind for solar panels, and it says this now needs to be expedited.

Kenmare area rep Cleo Murphy says it’s common sense to allow farmers to generate solar energy, as they can be part of the climate solution when given the opportunity.

Advertisement