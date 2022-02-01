Kerry Greens appoint Paul Bowler as chairperson

The Kerry branch of the Green Party has appointed Paul Bowler as its chairperson at its recent AGM.

Mr. Bowler is a native of Lixnaw and a social care worker.

The Green's four local electoral area representatives were also reaffirmed at the meeting; Anluan Dunne in Tralee, Diarmaid Griffin in Killlarney, Peadar Ó Fionnáin in Dingle and Cleo Murphy will represent Kenmare.

Advertisement

Mr Bowler said the party is interested in hearing from anyone who would like to be part of climate action and social justice in Kerry.