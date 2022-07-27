Advertisement
Kerry Green Party representative urges people not to lose sight of Government progress

Jul 27, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Green Party representative urges people not to lose sight of Government progress
A Kerry Green Party representative says people shouldn’t lose sight of the Government’s progress to date amid ongoing discussions on agricultural emissions.

Diarmuid Griffin, who’s from Killarney, says while carbon is a major issue for the Green Party, they're also concerned about other areas such as social justice matters.

Mr Griffin says while he understands change isn't easy, he believes the agricultural sector needs to step up as the impact of climate change will affect everyone.

He says the government will be there to support farmers in transitioning to low-carbon models of farming.

Mr Griffin outlines what changes he’d like to see:

