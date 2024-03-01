Kerry Green Party rep urges people to make submission to public consultation on sea trawler activity

A Kerry Green Party representative is urging people to make submissions to a public consultation on sea trawler activity.

Cleo Murphy says sea life and livelihoods are being affected from overfishing by large factory ships in the Kenmare Bay.

A ban on trawlers over 18 metres fishing within the 6-nautical-mile zone was introduced in 2019 by the Department of the Marine, but later overturned.

Advertisement

A public consultation reviewing trawling activity opened recently and Ms Murphy is encouraging people to make submissions.

The Kenmare Green Party says Kerry’s shoreline needs to be protected from overfishing.

Closing date for submissions is Friday April 12th.

Advertisement

More information on the public consultation can be found here - https://www.gov.ie/en/consultation/0e523-public-consultation-on-trawling-activity-inside-the-six-nautical-mile-zone-and-the-baselines/