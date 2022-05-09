Advertisement
News

Kerry Green party rep says NPWS plan brings hope for real change

May 9, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Green party rep says NPWS plan brings hope for real change Kerry Green party rep says NPWS plan brings hope for real change
Share this article

A Kerry Green party representative says a new government plan brings hope for real change in how our natural heritage is protected.

A strategic action plan and review for the National Parks and Wildlife Service was recently launched.

There’s to be an additional €55 million for the state body, and it’s expected 60 more staff will be recruited.

Advertisement

Green Party representative for the Killarney area, Diarmaid Griffin, feels this plan could be a major turning point for conservation in Kerry and throughout the country.

He believes additional funding and the NPWS being restructured, brings hope for real change in how people interact, appreciate, and protect our natural heritage.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus