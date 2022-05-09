Kerry Green party rep says NPWS plan brings hope for real change

A Kerry Green party representative says a new government plan brings hope for real change in how our natural heritage is protected.

A strategic action plan and review for the National Parks and Wildlife Service was recently launched.

There’s to be an additional €55 million for the state body, and it’s expected 60 more staff will be recruited.

Advertisement

Green Party representative for the Killarney area, Diarmaid Griffin, feels this plan could be a major turning point for conservation in Kerry and throughout the country.

He believes additional funding and the NPWS being restructured, brings hope for real change in how people interact, appreciate, and protect our natural heritage.