Kerry Green party rep says funding for home energy grants is vital

Apr 6, 2024 14:29 By radiokerrynews
A Kenmare Green Party rep says Kerry home owners have taken steps in the right direction in reducing energy consumption.

Cleo Murphy was reacting to a recent SEAI report which found a significant year-on-year increase in homes in the county being retrofitted under the National Retrofit Plan.

The number of properties upgraded in Kerry in 2021 was 481, but this then shot up to 1,029 in 2022, and 1,806 in 2023.

Ms Murphy says making money available for home energy grants has been vital.

 

