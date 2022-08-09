Advertisement
News

Kerry Green Party rep feels energy security review needs to be completed before stances on Shannon LNG project made

Aug 9, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Green Party rep feels energy security review needs to be completed before stances on Shannon LNG project made Kerry Green Party rep feels energy security review needs to be completed before stances on Shannon LNG project made
Share this article

A Kerry Green Party representative feels the review of energy security needs to be completed, before stances on the Shannon LNG project should be made.

It’s reported in the Irish Times that Green Party Chair Senator Pauline O’Reilly stated comments made by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael ministers, supporting the project, were “very worrying”.

Green party rep for Tralee, Anluan Dunne believes stances shouldn’t be made until the energy security review is completed and we know what energy is required.

Advertisement

The review is due to be completed before the end of September.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens' Programme for Government ruled out the use and importation of LNG.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus