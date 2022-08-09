Kerry Green Party rep feels energy security review needs to be completed before stances on Shannon LNG project made

A Kerry Green Party representative feels the review of energy security needs to be completed, before stances on the Shannon LNG project should be made.

It’s reported in the Irish Times that Green Party Chair Senator Pauline O’Reilly stated comments made by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael ministers, supporting the project, were “very worrying”.

Green party rep for Tralee, Anluan Dunne believes stances shouldn’t be made until the energy security review is completed and we know what energy is required.

Advertisement

The review is due to be completed before the end of September.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens' Programme for Government ruled out the use and importation of LNG.