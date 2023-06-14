Advertisement
Kerry Green Party announce six candidates to run in next local elections

Jun 14, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Green Party announce six candidates to run in next local elections
The Kerry Greens have announced six candidates for next year’s local elections.

The party will run representatives in all local electoral areas in the county.

2024 will be the first time the Green Party will run candidates in all electoral areas in the county.

Kerry Greens' chairperson, Paul Bowler, has been selected to run in the Castleisland LEA.

Cleo Murphy, who stood for local election in 2019 and general election in 2020, will contest for a seat in Kenmare.

Anne-Marie Fuller, who previously ran in the Tralee LEA, will represent the Green Party in the Listowel area next year.

Dr Peadar Ó’Fionnáin will stand for the party in the Corca Dhuibhne LEA.

Diarmaid Griffin has been announced as the Green candidate in the Killarney MD, while Anluan Dunne will run for the Greens in Tralee.

 

