Kerry GP concerned about low vaccine uptake among pregnant women and young people

Oct 26, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry GP says he is concerned about the low uptake of vaccination amongst pregnant women and young people.

Listowel GP Dr Donal Daly says pregnant women are more likely to be admitted to hospital and need intensive care if they contract COVID-19.

He's urging everyone to get vaccinated against the virus, adding even young people can need to be hospitalised if they contract COVID.

The Listowel Electoral Area has one of the highest incidence rates nationally for the virus and Dr Daly says this is concerning.

He says some people felt there was increased socialisation in the town after the Listowel races.

However, Dr Daly says it's hard to put the increase down to just one factor:

