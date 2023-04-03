Advertisement
Kerry Gardaí warn young people to be cautious of intimate image scam

Apr 3, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Gardaí warn young people to be cautious of intimate image scam
Gardaí are warning young people in Kerry to be cautious of an intimate image scam, in which people are being blackmailed.

It follows a number of reports in the county from young men, aged in their late teens and early 20s.

The men sent intimate pictures of themselves to someone online; they were then asked for money or told the images would be published online and sent to their friends.

Garda Cathy Murphy says people should never pay money to anyone trying to blackmail them.

She is urging anyone being extorted in a similar way to report it to Gardaí.

