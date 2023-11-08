Kerry Gardaí warn public to be vigilant of online fraud scams 

Gardaí in Kerry are warning the public to be vigilant around online fraud.

Speaking at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting, Sergeant Michael Quirke, said there is a wide range of scams in operation.

He urged the public to exercise caution around suspicious texts, calls and emails.

Advertisement

Speaking at the JPC meeting, Sergeant Michael Quirke said at the end of 2021, cyber crime cost 6 trillion US dollars in damages globally, with this figure expected to rise.

He warned online fraud is very prevalent across the country, with an increase in Smishing in recent times – which is fraudulent text messages pertaining to be a business, service providers or person.

Advertisement

Sgt Quirke said since pre-covid times there has been a notable rise in the county in cases of Phising – which are scam emails and websites; and Vishing – which are scam phone calls.

He warned that online fraud targets everyone and for the public to remain vigilant.

Sgt Quirke advised that if someone is a victim of cyber crime or online fraud, to report the incident to your banking institution first - by calling the phone number on the back of your bank card - then report the matter to Gardaí.

Advertisement

He says gardaí in the county are assisted in its efforts to tackle cyber crime by the Garda National crime bureau and Garda National economic crime bureau.