Kerry Gardaí warn of debris on roads following Storm Franklin

Feb 21, 2022 08:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Gardaí warn of debris on roads following Storm Franklin
Gardaí in Kerry are urging motorists to be cautious while driving this morning as Storm Franklin leaves debris on roads.

The Finuge to Listowel road is closed as a tree is blocking it.

Council crews have also been working to clear trees from various routes around the county.

Gardaí are urging people to drive with care, adding debris is likely to be on roads throughout the county.

Meanwhile, 29,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning due to Storm Franklin; counties Donegal and Sligo are impacted the most.

In Kerry, customers in Inch, Dingle and Gurranebane are experiencing the worst power outages.

