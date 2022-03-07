Advertisement
Kerry gardaí to promote Irish language in new initiative

Mar 7, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry gardaí to promote Irish language in new initiative
Kerry gardaí have signed up to partake in a programme which will promote the Irish language.

Participating gardaí will wear one of three ‘fáinne' tie-pins; gold being for fluent speakers, silver for intermediates and finally, a cúpla focal fáinne.

The initiative is part of the ‘Labhair í, is linn í’ strategy which is to be implemented in garda divisions across the country.

Killarney Garda Inspector Roisín O’Dea says over 60 gardaí in Kerry have signed up to the programme.

She explains why it’s important.

