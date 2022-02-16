Advertisement
Kerry Gardaí seeking memorabilia to mark centenary

Feb 16, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí are asking people in Kerry to share stories, material or memorabilia to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the foundation of An Garda Siochana.

This includes photographs, old uniforms, books, documents, newspaper articles and details of relatives who served as Gardaí in Kerry.

An Garda Siochana are planning to hold events across the Kerry Garda Division including a ceremonial event at Listowel Garda station later in the year.

A full events schedule will be announced shortly.

To get in touch, people can email [email protected]

 

