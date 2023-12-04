Kerry Gardaí seek public's help after 12 burglaries in last 10 days

Kerry gardaí are seeking the public’s help after 12 burglaries in the last 10 days in the county.

Some of the culprits involved have already been arrested, while some property has been recovered.

However, the gardaí are still appealing for information from the public which may assist with their investigations, into the incidents in Tralee, Dingle, and Killarney.

In Dingle, three business premises were broken into overnight between last Wednesday and Thursday, the 29th to 30th November.

Gardaí say this culprit has been arrested and is before the courts, while all property except a large amount of hand-crafted jewellery has been recovered.

Anyone with information or anyone who has noticed something missing from their premises, can contact Dingle garda station on 066 9151522.

In Tralee, four houses were broken into in the Oakpark/Clash area last Friday evening, December 1st, in a one-hour period.

This culprit was found at the scene and was also arrested, but some jewellery has not been recovered.

Separately, last Monday night, two men entered a business premises at Day Place shortly before 10pm, through the basement window and ransacked the premises.

A small amount of money was taken.

In an unrelated incident, a dog kennel premises in Blennerville was entered overnight on Tuesday 28 November; no dogs were stolen but accessories were taken.

Last night, a man was arrested after being caught at Dunnes North Circular Road having smashed the front glass doors.

Anyone with information on any of these is encouraged to call Tralee garda station on 066 7102300.

In Killarney, the park boathouse in the National Park was broken into on the weekend of November 24-25th, and a Yamaha outboard engine was stolen.

Separately, three men entered the Whitegate Hotel building on Muckross Road by damaging a fence, and fled the scene after they were disturbed by a staff member.

They were seen driving away in a grey Volkswagen Passat.

Anyone with any information on either of these incidents can contact Killarney garda station on 064 6671160.