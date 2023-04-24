Kerry Gardaí warning of fraud scam targeting people on social media

Kerry Gardaí are warning of a fraud scam targeting people on social media.

Gardaí say a person in the county received a message on Facebook purporting to be their sister in law; with details of another person who was allegedly arranging grants for home improvements for elderly people.

The injured party received an IBAN which was flagged as suspicious, before sending a substantial amount of money to the scammers through iTunes vouchers.

Garda Aidan O’Mahony is reminding people to be vigilant to unusual messages and activity on social media.