Advertisement
News

Kerry Gardaí warning of fraud scam targeting people on social media

Apr 24, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Gardaí warning of fraud scam targeting people on social media Kerry Gardaí warning of fraud scam targeting people on social media
Share this article

Kerry Gardaí are warning of a fraud scam targeting people on social media.

Gardaí say a person in the county received a message on Facebook purporting to be their sister in law; with details of another person who was allegedly arranging grants for home improvements for elderly people.

The injured party received an IBAN which was flagged as suspicious, before sending a substantial amount of money to the scammers through iTunes vouchers.

Advertisement

Garda Aidan O’Mahony is reminding people to be vigilant to unusual messages and activity on social media.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus