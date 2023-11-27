Kerry gardaí appeal for public’s help in investigating three assaults

Gardaí in Kerry are appealing for the public’s help in investigating three assaults in the county.

Two occurred on Saturday – in Castleisland and Tralee - while the third happened the previous Sunday in Dingle.

On Sunday night, November 19th, Dingle gardaí discovered a man with facial injuries on Main Street at 11.30pm; he was unsure of what had happened, but thought he’d been assaulted by two males, unknown to him.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, is asked to contact Dingle gardaí on 066 915 15 22.

Last Saturday, just before 4pm in Castleisland, a man standing outside a premises was punched in the head.

He suffered minor injuries but gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area and has information to contact them on 066 714 12 04.

Also last Saturday, at 6.30pm, a man who was standing in the Square in Tralee, was approached by a group of people, and one of them, a man, not known to him, punched him in the face.

The victim wasn’t injured but shaken by the incident; gardaí are asking anyone who any information or witnessed it to contact them on 066 710 2300 .