Advertisement
News

Kerry Garda sergeant says parents can take action if concerned child is victim of cyberbullying

Apr 3, 2024 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Garda sergeant says parents can take action if concerned child is victim of cyberbullying
Share this article

Parents can take action if they feel that their child is subject to online bullying.

That’s according to Sergeant Tony Crockett of the Kerry Garda Division, who says cyberbullying has become more prominent in recent years.

Online regulator Coimisiún na Meán recently told Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley, about an increase in children taking sexual photos of themselves.

Advertisement

It also highlighted the damage social media has on pupils' attention span.

Sgt Crockett says a number of common trends are evident, including the creation of fake profiles, name calling and body shaming.

He outlines what steps parents can take:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry firefighters cleared to run in June's local elections
Advertisement
Skellig Michael selected for global project protecting heritage against climate change impact
Man further remanded in custody in connection with stabbing of Cahersiveen teenager
Advertisement

Recommended

Impact Of Youth Key For Kerry Success
Oisín Murphy Suspended For 6 Days
Kerry firefighters cleared to run in June's local elections
Dingle Sea Safari expands its fleet of boats due to demand 
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus