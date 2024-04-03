Parents can take action if they feel that their child is subject to online bullying.

That’s according to Sergeant Tony Crockett of the Kerry Garda Division, who says cyberbullying has become more prominent in recent years.

Online regulator Coimisiún na Meán recently told Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley, about an increase in children taking sexual photos of themselves.

It also highlighted the damage social media has on pupils' attention span.

Sgt Crockett says a number of common trends are evident, including the creation of fake profiles, name calling and body shaming.

He outlines what steps parents can take: