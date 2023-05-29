Kerry GAA programmes and collectors' items for auction this week

A number of GAA programmes, memorabilia and collectors' items are going on auction this week.

Among the items up for auction by Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers, are an original admission ticket to the Tipperary Dublin game, on Bloody Sunday 1920 ; and a 9 carat gold winners medal, from the first ever All-Ireland Football championship in 1887 - which has a guide price of €15,000 to €20,000.

Five original photographs of Kerry football and hurling teams, between 1918-1941 are up for auction, starting at €800.

Meanwhile, a number of match programmes featuring Kerry teams are also for sale; including the All-Ireland finals of 1944, 1955, and 1962.

The auction takes place at the Talbot Hotel in Stillorgan, Co Dublin on Tuesday (30th) and Wednesday (31st) at 10.30am.

A link to see all of the lots up for auction can be found here.

The Sale has approx. 1100 lots, with a diverse range of items on offer.

With a host of other items up for sale, including a unique collection of Volumes on Astronomy, rare Photographs of the Moon; Recently discovered Colonial Watercolours and Drawings by Sir William Young; A large collection of scarce Irish Books, including the First English Limited Edition of Ulysses, signed by James Joyce; books by W B Yeats and Seamus Heaney.

Rare Irish Republican Material including medals, letters, papers, cards, artefacts, are also up for auction.

Bidders can participate in the Live Auction through the following portals easyliveauction.com / the-saleroom.com or by arranging for absentee or telephone bids.

Each one of these platforms are already hosting the online full colour Catalogue for this Auction, and each lot is profusely illustrated with images. Anyone looking for additional images, condition reports or information about a lot is invited to do so under the link on each platform.

For more information about Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers and their upcoming Auction on Tuesday & Wednesday May 30th & 31st, please call + 353 56 4441229 / 56 4446200 or email Fonsie or George Fonsie Mealy on [email protected] On the Viewing & Sale Days please telephone: + 353 87 2027759 / +353 87 2751361