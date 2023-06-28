Advertisement
News

Kerry GAA fans urged to be aware of road closures on Saturday due to Ring of Kerry cycle

Jun 28, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry GAA fans urged to be aware of road closures on Saturday due to Ring of Kerry cycle Kerry GAA fans urged to be aware of road closures on Saturday due to Ring of Kerry cycle
The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle will return in 2022. Pic: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC
Share this article

Kerry GAA fans travelling from South Kerry to Croke Park are being advised to allow more time for their journey, due to road closures for the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle.

Over 4,000 cyclists will take part in the charity cycle on Saturday; the cycle officially starts at 5am but motorists are being warned some could be on the roads even earlier.

The Ring of Kerry cycle coincides with Kerry's All-Ireland quarter-final clash against Tyrone, which is taking place in Croke Park at 3.45pm.

Advertisement

PRO of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle Cathal Walshe is urging people to be aware of the road closures and allow more time for their journey:

Cathal Walshe says Kerry fans will be able to see the All-Ireland quarter-final, as it’ll be shown on a big screen in Killarney:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus