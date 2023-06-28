Kerry GAA fans urged to be aware of road closures on Saturday due to Ring of Kerry cycle

Kerry GAA fans travelling from South Kerry to Croke Park are being advised to allow more time for their journey, due to road closures for the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle.

Over 4,000 cyclists will take part in the charity cycle on Saturday; the cycle officially starts at 5am but motorists are being warned some could be on the roads even earlier.

The Ring of Kerry cycle coincides with Kerry's All-Ireland quarter-final clash against Tyrone, which is taking place in Croke Park at 3.45pm.

PRO of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle Cathal Walshe is urging people to be aware of the road closures and allow more time for their journey:

Cathal Walshe says Kerry fans will be able to see the All-Ireland quarter-final, as it’ll be shown on a big screen in Killarney: