Advertisement
News

Kerry food and drink businesses encouraged to enter Homegrown at Maxol

Mar 24, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry food and drink businesses encouraged to enter Homegrown at Maxol Kerry food and drink businesses encouraged to enter Homegrown at Maxol
Share this article

Kerry food and drink businesses are being encouraged to enter Homegrown at Maxol.

It’s a competition by forecourt retailer, Maxol, that aims to give four finalists prime shelf space for their product, as well as marketing support and mentorship.

They’ll also have an opportunity to showcase their products to 400 Maxol retailers at a conference in April.

Advertisement

It’s open to small food and drinks businesses, with the March 31st being the deadline for applications.

 

You can hear an interview with Maxol Group CEO, Brian Donaldson talking about Homegrown at Maxol here.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus