Kerry food and drink businesses encouraged to enter Homegrown at Maxol

Kerry food and drink businesses are being encouraged to enter Homegrown at Maxol.

It’s a competition by forecourt retailer, Maxol, that aims to give four finalists prime shelf space for their product, as well as marketing support and mentorship.

They’ll also have an opportunity to showcase their products to 400 Maxol retailers at a conference in April.

It’s open to small food and drinks businesses, with the March 31st being the deadline for applications.

You can hear an interview with Maxol Group CEO, Brian Donaldson talking about Homegrown at Maxol here.