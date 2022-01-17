Kerry fireman given 7 month suspended sentenced for starting gorse fire

A Kerry fireman has been given a seven month suspended sentence for starting a gorse fire.

36-year-old David Ahern of St James Gardens, Killorglin had denied committing arson at Cromane Upper, Killorglin, on April 13th 2020.

He also denied inducing the fire service department of Kerry County Council to pay him over €150 for attending the fire; this charge was dismissed.

He was convicted in December and sentenced today at Tralee District Court.

The fire in question happened on gorseland owned by the State at Cromane Upper, Killorglin, on April 13th 2020, Easter Monday.

A man in a nearby house reported to emergency services that a person in a car set a fire and the vehicle sped off.

A woman in the house was able to call out the registration number as the car sped past, and she saw the driver's face.

Shortly after, the fire brigade arrived at the scene, including fireman David Ahern.

Dealing with the blaze cost the fire service department of Kerry County Council €1,500 in wages.

He said he'd been driving his partner's car, was on his way to Glenbeigh and realised he had no phone or cigarettes; he'd stopped by the side of the road to search for them.

Judge David Waters said due to the nature of the incident, and that Mr Ahern showed no remorse and didn't accept culpability, he had to impose a custodial sentence.

He said, however, given the fact Mr Ahern, aged 36, had no previous convictions, he would give a suspended sentence of seven months.