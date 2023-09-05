Advertisement
Kerry firefighter welcomes acceptance of proposals to end strike

Sep 5, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry firefighter welcomes acceptance of proposals to end strike
Damian Quigg
A Kerry firefighter is welcoming the news that retained firefighters have ended strike action after voting to accept proposals from the Workplace Relations Commission.

It follows intensive consultations last week and a secret ballot to resolve the industrial dispute, which was aimed at improving pay and conditions for firefighters.

Damian Quigg is acting station officer for Killorglin and county shop steward with SIPTU for retained firefighters; he’s also on the negotiations team from the National Retained Firefighters’ Association.

Damian Quigg

He says there was an 85% turnout, with 63% voting in favour of the proposals.

He feels this allows them to move onto phase two, where the retainer payment can be dealt with.

 

