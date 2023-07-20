Advertisement
Kerry firefighter says no option but to strike to improve pay and conditions

Jul 20, 2023 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Kerry firefighter says no option but to strike to improve pay and conditions
A Kerry firefighter feels they’ve no option but to strike in order to improve pay and conditions.

Damian Quigg was responding to the news that firefighters who are members of SIPTU have rejected Labour Court recommendations, and are set to go back on strike next week.

Damian Quigg is acting station officer for Killorglin and the county shop steward with SIPTU for retained firefighters.

He is also on the negotiations team from the National Retained Firefighters’ Association.

Mr Quigg says Labour Court recommendations aimed at solving their dispute didn’t go far enough; SIPTU members voted 82% to 18% to reject them.

The union says stations all over the country are short-staffed with dangerously low levels of crewing on call out, due to people retiring or leaving the job.

Firefighters are now set to resume strike action at every station next Wednesday.

Damian Quigg says it’s not what they want to do, but feels they have to, in order to be heard.

