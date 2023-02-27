Kerry Fire Service had 33 call outs for gorse fires this weekend.

It’s also been dealing with fires near Inch in west Kerry today, as a number of homes were threatened.

Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer with Kerry Fire Service, Michael Flynn says it was a busy weekend.

Advertisement

Chair of the Kerry branch of Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), Kenny Jones, says landowners need to burn to control vegetation.

Advertisement

He says they’re entitled to burn up until March 1st, and says they’ve called for this to be extended to include the month of March.