Advertisement
News

Kerry Fire Service gets to over 80% of fire emergencies within 20 minutes

Dec 3, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Fire Service gets to over 80% of fire emergencies within 20 minutes Kerry Fire Service gets to over 80% of fire emergencies within 20 minutes
Share this article

The Kerry Fire Service gets to over 80% of fire emergencies within 20 minutes.

This was revealed by Kerry County Council during a meeting on its financial plans for 2022.

The council says 30% of fire emergencies were attended to within ten minutes, while a further 52% were attended to between 10-20 minutes.

Advertisement

The average time for mobilisations at part-time stations was just over six minutes in 2020.

Fire service staff continued to provide a full service in the county during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus