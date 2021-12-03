The Kerry Fire Service gets to over 80% of fire emergencies within 20 minutes.

This was revealed by Kerry County Council during a meeting on its financial plans for 2022.

The council says 30% of fire emergencies were attended to within ten minutes, while a further 52% were attended to between 10-20 minutes.

Advertisement

The average time for mobilisations at part-time stations was just over six minutes in 2020.

Fire service staff continued to provide a full service in the county during the COVID-19 pandemic.