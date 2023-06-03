Advertisement
Kerry Fire Service attended blaze at waste disposal facility

Jun 3, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Fire Service attended blaze at waste disposal facility
Kerry Fire Service dealt with a fire at a Killarney waste disposal facility yesterday.

They were alerted to the blaze at KWD just after midnight on Friday morning.

Kerry Fire Service finished at the scene at approximately 4.30pm yesterday afternoon.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Three units of the fire service attended, along with two water tankers and a hydraulic platform.

Kerry County Council says there’s no significant public health concerns as the materials impacted are mainly baled paper and cardboard.

