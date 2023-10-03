Advertisement
News

Kerry Fire Service arrived to scene of emergency within 20 minutes in over 50% of cases

Oct 3, 2023 13:22 By radiokerrynews
The Kerry Fire Service arrived to the scene of an emergency within 20 minutes in over 50% of cases last year.

That’s according to figures in the annual National Oversight and Audit Commission’s (NOAC) annual report.

The report measures each local authority’s performance using a variety of indicators.

The 2022 Performance Indicator Report looked at the response times of fire services across the country.

It found that the average time it took the Kerry Fire Service to mobilise to a fire was six minutes (06:01 minutes), while it took the Kerry Fire Service an average of six minutes and 10 seconds to mobilise for other emergencies, outside of fires.

In 26% (25.81%) of cases the Kerry Fire Service was first on the scene of a fire within 10 minutes, while in 50% (51.82%) of calls it arrived to the scene of a fire after 10 minutes but before 20 minutes.

The county’s fire service arrived to the scene of a fire after 20 minutes in 22% (22.37%) of cases.

In terms of other emergencies, outside of fires, the Kerry Fire Service was on scene within 10 minutes in 23% of cases (23.61%), while it arrived after 10 minutes but before 20 minutes in 57% of cases (57.18%).

In 19% (19.21%) of call-outs, the Kerry Fire Service arrived to the scene of an emergency, that wasn’t a fire, after 20 minutes.

