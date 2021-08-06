Kerry Fine Gael MEP expects Tánaiste and Danny Healy-Rae to comment on separate controversies

Kerry Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly says he expects a statement to be made by government or the Tánaiste about the controversial function held at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed he attended the 50-person event, hosted by former Minister Katherine Zappone, but that he doesn't believe it breached Covid guidelines.

The Tánaiste says he checked before attending that the function was Covid compliant, but pressure's mounting on the Fine Gael leader to clarify his position.

In the wake of the controversy, the Attorney General told the Government that COVID-19 regulations permitted organised outdoor events, including social events, for up to 200 people.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly expects a statement to be issued by his party leader or by the Government.

The Fine Gael MEP also believes Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae will come out and clarify matters relating to a video that appears to show people breaching Covid guidelines in his pub in Kilgarvan.