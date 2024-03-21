Kerry Fine Gael councillors mostly backing Simon Harris

Simon Harris is the only name coming from Fine Gael councillors in Kerry to become the party’s next leader.

There are seven sitting Fine Gael councillors in Kerry across the five municipal districts.

Speaking to Radio Kerry, three of them indicated strong support for Simon Harris, with one adding he is the only show in town.

One councillor said they would wait to hear who’s in the race, and another is going to consult with grassroot members in the coming days before they decide.

Two councillors could not be contacted this afternoon.