Kerry Fine Gael councillor has no difficultly disagreeing with party’s view on Shannon LNG project

A Kerry Fine Gael councillor says he has no difficultly disagreeing with his own party’s view on the Shannon LNG project.

Councillor Jim Finucane brought a motion before the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council calling for the potential of the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank to be highlighted for the development of strategic energy projects.

Shannon LNG Ltd., a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, has submitted a planning application for a liquified natural gas terminal in North Kerry.

Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane says given the situation in Ukraine and the use of energy as a weapon, the potential of the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank should be highlighted.

Cllr Finucane previously accused Minister for the Environment and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan of political interference in the planning process, after Minister Ryan issued a submission to An Bórd Pleanála on the planning application for the LNG terminal.

The Fine Gael councillor says one minister is looking at all possible policy changes when it comes to this project; he says it’s unacceptable, adding this project is a necessity for rural survival.

Cllr Finucane says the Government need to make a decision on the matter, and believes this project could have an impact on the cost of energy in this country.

In response, Independent councillor Niall Botty O’Callaghan questioned a comment made by Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar in the Dáil, which he says suggested councillors and TDs agreed the LNG project wouldn’t be part of the Programme for Government.

Cllr Jim Finucane says he voted against the Programme for Government and say the Tánaiste knows exactly where he and his fellow councillors stand on the issue.

He says he’s no difficulty disagreeing with his own party when it comes to the LNG project.