Kerry FG TD says Dept of Foreign Affairs champagne party shouldn't have happened

A Kerry TD says the champagne party in the Department of Foreign Affairs shouldn't have happened.

In June 2020, a champagne reception was held in the department, to celebrate Ireland getting a seat in the UN Security Council.

This party broke the lockdown rules at the time and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has ordered an inquiry into the celebration.

Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin is critical of the Government's handling of and response to the party.

Deputy Griffin says the situation hasn't been handled well and says he will see what the inquiry into the event says.

The Kerry TD says it's hard for people to see such events took place, during what was a very difficult time for the country: