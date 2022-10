Ambitious female entrepreneurs in Kerry are being urged to take part in the 15th cycle of Going for Growth.

It’s a six-month part-time programme, supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG, which helps female entrepreneurs achieve their growth aspirations.

Up to 60 places are available for Going for Growth, which will run from January to June.

The deadline for applications is November 18th and those interested in applying should visit goingforgrowth.com.