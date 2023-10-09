Advertisement
News

Kerry female entrepreneurs urged to apply for a business development scheme

Oct 9, 2023 13:00 By radiokerrynews
Kerry female entrepreneurs urged to apply for a business development scheme
Share this article

Female entrepreneurs in Kerry are being urged to take part in a business development scheme.

Going for Growth is a six month initiative, supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG helping female entrepreneurs grow their companies, expand their workforce and increase their revenues.

The initiative has seen more than 900 businesswomen take part since 2008 including Aimee Connolly of Sculpted by Aimee, Vanessa Creaven of Spotlight Oral Care and Gráinne Mullins of Grá Chocolates.

Advertisement

There are 60 places available with applications open today and closing on November 17th.

For more details visit goingforgrowth.com

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Councillor says a number of factors must be explored to make Irish roads safer
Advertisement
Kerry business owner predicts business closures as a result of minimum wage increase
Kerry's largest NCT centre opens in Castleisland
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry's largest NCT centre opens in Castleisland
Councillor says a number of factors must be explored to make Irish roads safer
Blackburn's Szmodics called up to Republic of Ireland squad
Killarney CCTV project progressing says council
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus