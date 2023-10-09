Kerry female entrepreneurs urged to apply for a business development scheme

Female entrepreneurs in Kerry are being urged to take part in a business development scheme.

Going for Growth is a six month initiative, supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG helping female entrepreneurs grow their companies, expand their workforce and increase their revenues.

The initiative has seen more than 900 businesswomen take part since 2008 including Aimee Connolly of Sculpted by Aimee, Vanessa Creaven of Spotlight Oral Care and Gráinne Mullins of Grá Chocolates.

There are 60 places available with applications open today and closing on November 17th.

For more details visit goingforgrowth.com