Kerry female entrepreneurs are being sought for free development programme

Kerry female entrepreneurs are being sought for a free development programme.

It’s the 14th cycle of Going for Growth, which is a six-month part-time programme, supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG.

The 56 participants who took part in the last programme grew employment by 163 people, and increased turnover by over €14 million.

Past participants from Kerry include Michelle O’Connor-Flynn of J.F.Flynn Construction, who took part in the last cycle of Going for Growth.

Up to sixty places are available for the programme, which will run from January to June; the deadline for applications is December 16th with more information on goingforgrowth.com.