Kerry father and son charged with assault, trespassing and attempting to commit theft in Cork

A Kerry father and son have appeared in court in Cork, charged with assault, trespassing and attempting to commit theft.

62-year-old Daniel Lynch and 32-year-old Donal Lynch of Moanmore, Castleisland, allegedly changed the locks on a property they owned in Cork and ejected the tenants by force.

Daniel and Donal Lynch have appeared before Cork District Court charged with four offences.

They’ve been charged in relation to alleged offences which occurred at 4 Nursery View in Glasheen Road in Cork city on August 11th last year.

Both men face identical charges of assaulting a woman and a man, attempting to commit theft of a phone and trespassing to commit theft at 4 Nursery View in Glasheen Road.

Sgt John Kelleher gave an outline of the alleged incident at Cork District Court yesterday; he said at 8am on August 11th last, Daniel and Donal Lynch went to the property they owned on the Glasheen Road and changed the locks.

He told the court they allegedly ejected the tenants by force and in the process allegedly assaulted a male and a female and attempted to steal a mobile phone from the male tenant.

The outline of the alleged incident was given so that Judge Olann Kelleher could decide if he would accept jurisdiction in the case; Judge Kelleher opted to accept jurisdiction.

John Devlin, defending barrister, requested that any CCTV that might exist be sent to the office of solicitor Joseph Cuddigan; he also asked for a copy of statements.

The defendants were remanded on continuing bail until their next court appearance on May 3rd.