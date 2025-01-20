Kerry farming representative welcomes proposed changes to dog control policies

The vice-president of Irish Natura and Hill Farmers' Association is welcoming proposed changes to dog control policies under the new programme of government.

The draft programme of government includes a commitment to increase the number of dog wardens across the country

Farming groups have argued that dog control should be under the remit of just one body in order to strengthen measures to address issues including dog attacks on sheep.

John Joe Fitzgerald from West Kerry hopes that this will bring about a positive change in terms of dog ownership in the county.