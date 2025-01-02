South Kerry farmer calls for signs warning owners to keep dogs on leads following attack on sheep

A farmer in South Kerry is calling for signs to be erected warning dog owners to keep their pets on leads.

On St Stephen’s Day, farmer John Egan found his sheep had been attacked by dogs near Coss Strand in Templenoe.

One sheep was killed, four others were injured and two are still missing; Gardaí are investigating the attack.

Advertisement

Mr Egan also wants increases in the penalties faced by people whose pets are not on their leads and he says there needs to be a change in attitudes among some dog owners.

He says he’s previously told dog owners their pets should be on leads, but he says it doesn’t make much difference to some people: