Gardaí are investigating a dog attack on sheep opposite Coss Strand in Templenoe on St Stephen's Day afternoon.

One sheep was killed and four others were injured.

Farmer John Egan has offered a reward for information about the alleged incident between 1 and 2pm on Thursday, 26th December.

Anyone with information can contact Kenmare Garda Station on 064 66 4 11 77.

Investigations are ongoing.