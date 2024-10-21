Gardaí looking to track down two men who went to assistance of Kenmare assault victim

Gardaí are trying to track down two men who came to the assistance of a woman, when she was assaulted outside a school in Kenmare last week.

The woman was walking past Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine just before two 'clock on Thursday afternoon, when a man approached her, pushed her and verbally assaulted her.

Two men who were driving past at the time, stopped their car and went to the woman's assistance.

Gardaí say that the two men were not known to the woman, and they wish to track them down and speak to them as part of their investigation.

A suspect has been identitied, but Gardaí in Kenmare say they would appreciate the help of the public in identifying the two men who helped the woman.

Kenmare Garda Station can be contacted on (064) 664 1177