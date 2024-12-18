Advertisement
Council wardens investigating dog attack on sheep in North Kerry

Dec 18, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Council wardens investigating dog attack on sheep in North Kerry
Kerry County Council dog wardens are investigating after a dog attack on sheep.

Last weekend, five sheep were killed and three were injured following the attack in Knocknagoshel; two of the sheep are still missing.

The sheep were owned by Chris Barrett and his neighbour.

He says it was distressing to see to damage inflicted to his sheep.

Mr Barrett says most dog owners are responsible but there's a minority who aren't and they need to step up.

He has this message for dog owners:

