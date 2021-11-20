Kerry farmers whose lands are impacted by feral goats told to contact government bodies

The council says farmers whose land and gardens are being damaged by feral goats need to contact various government bodies.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O'Shea asked the council what action farmers, whose land border the Sliabh Mish mountains, can take to stop the influx of feral or wild goats which are disrupting vegetation and pasture.

Councillor O'Shea said the goats are causing extensive damage, and he suggested the county vet seek advice from the department.

Kerry County Council said it's likely the goats are feral rather than wild, meaning they are former domesticated animals which escaped into the wild and then bred.

The council recommended that farmers and farming organisations liaise with gardaí, the Department of Agriculture and the Office of the National Parks & Wildlife to adopt a coordinated approach.