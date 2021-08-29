Advertisement
Kerry farmers urged to make submissions on potential biogas market

Aug 29, 2021 12:08 By radiokerrynews
An Ireland South MEP is urging farmers to make a submission on the development of a biogas market.

Billy Kelleher, who is a member of the European Parliament's Environment Committee, says Ireland has a ready-to-go supply of renewable gas from the agriculture sector.

The Fianna Fáil MEP says he would like as many people as possible share their opinions on the potential market as possible.

In Germany, there are over 9,000 anaerobic digestion facilities on farms.

The deadline for submissions to this consultation is October 1st.

Submissions can be made at www.gov.ie/consultations.

