Kerry farmers to protest this evening

Motorists travelling on the Killarney side of Tralee this evening, are being warned to expect delays because of a farmers' protest.

Hundreds of farmers are expected to drive through cities, towns and villages across the country this evening, as protests continue across Europe.

The Irish Farmers Association's National Council announced the two-hour solidarity action last night, following an online meeting.

The Kerry protest takes place from Manor West Hotel to Ballygarry House Hotel on the main Killarney road, with tractors being parked on both sides of the road.

Gardaí in Tralee say most of the delays tonight will be between 7pm and 9pm.

Chair of the Kerry branch of the IFA, Kenny Jones, encourged farmers to gather at 8pm near Adam's garage.

He says the issues at the heart of the protest, are hugely important to Kerry farmers: