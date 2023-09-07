Advertisement
Kerry farmer says delay to payments isn’t fair or right

Sep 7, 2023 17:19 By radiokerrynews
Kerry farmer says delay to payments isn’t fair or right
A Kerry farmer says it’s not fair or right that farmers’ payments are being delayed.

John Joe Fitzgerald, who is from West Kerry, is the vice president of Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association.

He took part in today's protest outside the Department of Agriculture.

Five farming groups were due to meet Minister Charlie McConalogue to discuss changes to nitrogen limits and delays to A-N-C payments.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association crossed the picket line and speak to Minister McConalogue.

John Joe Fitzgerald says he took part in the protest to show support for fellow farmers.

He says farmers have bills to pay and Minister McConalogue should be there to deliver for them:

 

