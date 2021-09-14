Kerry farmer and his dog claim coveted international sheepdog title

A Kerry farmer and his dog have won a coveted international sheepdog competition.

Northhill Tess, owned by Kilcummin farmer Tom O’Sullivan, claimed the International Supreme Champion award at the 2021 International Sheepdog Trials, which took place in Wales.

Co-incidentally, Northhill Tess was born in Wales.

Her owner Tom O’Sullivan, who was also part of the victorious Irish team, says he knew of her potential for some time.

You can hear more from Tom on Thursday’s Agritime.