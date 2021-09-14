Advertisement
News

Kerry farmer and his dog claim coveted international sheepdog title

Sep 14, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry farmer and his dog claim coveted international sheepdog title Kerry farmer and his dog claim coveted international sheepdog title
Share this article

A Kerry farmer and his dog have won a coveted international sheepdog competition.

Northhill Tess, owned by Kilcummin farmer Tom O’Sullivan, claimed the International Supreme Champion award at the 2021 International Sheepdog Trials, which took place in Wales.

Co-incidentally, Northhill Tess was born in Wales.

Advertisement

Her owner Tom O’Sullivan, who was also part of the victorious Irish team, says he knew of her potential for some time.

You can hear more from Tom on Thursday’s Agritime.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus