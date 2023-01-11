Advertisement
Kerry family whose home was destroyed by lightning strike thank people for their support

Jan 11, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry family whose home was destroyed by lightning strike thank people for their support
A family whose home in mid-Kerry was destroyed by a lightning strike is thanking the people of Kerry for their support.

The strike occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning at the Fenton-Toms' family home in Caragh Lake.

Due to increased building costs and general cost-of-living increases, the family's insurance won't cover the full cost of rebuilding their home; they’re underinsured by at least €75,000.

Friend and relative, Lyn Fenton, says Joe Toms, Marie Fenton, and their four children are very grateful for the community's response, including donations to a GoFundMe page.

 

