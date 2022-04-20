Kerry family unhappy with elements of CAMHS redress scheme

A Kerry family, who are affected by the South Kerry CAMHS scandal, is unhappy with elements of the compensation scheme announced yesterday.

14-year-old Jason O’Connell, who’s from Cahersiveen, was found to have received significant harm while attending the service.

His father, Maurice O’Connell, says there’s no minimum level of compensation to determine how much the redress is to cost.

Media reports indicate that a total of 20 million euro will be paid out to affected families.

Mr O’Connell believes that if that figure is correct, then the money divided among families wouldn't reflect the pain and suffering the children have endured.

He also says it isn't likely to cover their future medical expenses or to cover future earnings.

mauriceMaurice O’Connell outlines what he says is the confusion of the redress scheme.