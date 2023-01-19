Kerry family of man who died over 20 years ago in Mallow hoped he was alive and happy

The Kerry family of a man, whose body lay undiscovered in Mallow for more than 20 years, say they hoped he was alive and happy, after unsuccessful attempts to contact him.

Timothy O'Sullivan was born in 1939 in the UK, but spent much time in South Kerry before moving to Mallow.

His remains were found last Friday in his home in North Cork; it’s believed he died over 20 years ago, given the expiry dates on food found in the house.

Timothy O’Sullivan’s family say while they’re heartbroken and very upset at the circumstances of his death, they’re simultaneously relieved and happy as the question of his whereabouts and what happened to him has haunted them for years.

Mr O’Sullivan moved to Mallow following his separation and his family say he was broken hearted and wished for privacy and time alone to come to terms with his marriage breakdown.

He kept regular contact with his family and spoke about returning to the UK again.

When his contact ceased, Mr O’Sullivan’s family say they made every effort to find him; they visited his house in Mallow several times but couldn’t access it.

The family also made reports to the authorities, who they say advised them nobody was living in the house and following investigations locally it was believed he’d returned to the UK and advised them to continue their search there.

The family say Ireland was different at the time, and people weren’t in constant contact like they are today through mobile phones or messaging apps.

They say they’d hoped and prayed Tim was alive and happy, but their hopes were dashed on Tuesday when they were informed of his passing.

His family are asking for privacy to grieve their loss and come to terms with what happened; the family say they want to lay Tim to rest in peace.