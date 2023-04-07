Kerry families forced to remain in homes near gorse fires outline experience to Minister

The Minister for Heritage has received direct correspondence from Kerry families who were forced to remain inside their homes while illegal gorse fires raged outside.

Gorse fires burned throughout the county in recent weeks, with the Kerry Fire Service responding to up to 24 calls a day during the peak.

At this month’s council meeting, Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell stated the increased activity of burning of gorse and vegetation was placing a severe strain on the Kerry Fire Service.

Speaking in the Dáil, Minister Malcolm Noonan stated he unreservedly condemns the recent spate of fires and praised the fire and emergency service personnel, who he says risked life and limb to tackle the blazes.

He says when planned and controlled burning gets out of hand, it becomes uncontrolled burning which caused criminal damage to nature, water, property and people's health.

He noted controlled burning is an effective tool but referenced correspondence he received from residents in Kerry who had to stay in their home with their children while gorse fires were burning outside.

Minister Noonan stated such burning is grossly irresponsible, adding it’s critically important that everyone realises the damage that can be caused to property and the health and welfare of families, neighbours, the wider community and the responding emergency services.

Helicopters and drones were deployed around the county during the peak of these fires to monitor upland and combat illegal gorse fires.

Ground patrols also took place and Minister Noonan stated these interrupted some of those setting fires and a number of criminal investigations are under way as a result.

Minister Noonan was responding to a query from his party colleague Green Party TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh, who referenced the extensive fires around Kerry.

The full discussion can be seen here: